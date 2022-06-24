Carpet Museum to showcase patchworks

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum invites art lovers to enjoy an exhibition "Patchwork World of Khalida Nasirova" on June 28, Azernews reports.

Khalida Nasirova has been engaged in this art for more than thirty years. Her exhibition will display forty different samples of patchwork. Along with her original works, the exhibition will also feature compositions from the early 20th century donated to her.

Khalida Nasirova is one of the few artists who continue this artistic tradition today. Most of her work consists of various bedspreads, pillowcases, decorative tablecloths, and mosaic panels.

She is also engaged in creating arakchins (skullcaps), vests, and souvenir mutakas (small pillows) made in the technique of patchwork. At first, the artist used mainly silk in her compositions.

Later she expanded her creativity by selecting various types of fabrics. Her intricate and richly patterned compositions, mostly in an abstract style, created without a sketch, focus on history, art, religion, and love.

Buta, eye images, squares, triangles, various geometric patterns, architectural drawings, and other ornaments and drawings dominate the artist's works.

Her art pieces "Eurovision 2012", "Secrets of the Old City" made of more than 100 ties, "Call for Help", calling on people to protect ancient monuments, and many other works reflect her inherent artistic research.

A chemist by education, Khalida Nasirova, dedicated her first work "My Friends" to the tragedy of January 20. This composition was created from 3,330 pieces of fabric.

Lectures, workshops on patchwork and thematic excursions will be organized within the framework of the exhibition.