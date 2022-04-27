State Chamber Orchestra to perform in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Chamber Orchestra will perform a concert at the Philharmonic Hall on May 4.

The orchestra will perform under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Fahraddin Karimov. The soloist of the program is the laureate of international competitions, pianist, Ph.D., associate professor of the Baku Musical Academy Zuleykha Abdulla.

The evening will feature works by Franz Schubert's "Allegro assai", Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Concerto for Piano and Orchestra as well as Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings.

Notably, the State Chamber Orchestra was founded by Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev in 1964.

Nazim Rzayev directed the Orchestra until 1992 since its foundation.

The orchestra toured different cities of Russia, as well as former Czechoslovakia, Poland, Tunis, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Turkey during this period.

The orchestra generally performs works of Azerbaijani composers and premiered works by Western European and Russian composers.

The ASCO also performed at the concerts dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Independence of Azerbaijan organized in Berlin, Paris and Rome in 2011.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra participated at the Azerbaijani Culture Days conducted in Beijing in May 2011, as well as at the 2nd Ramatuelle International Classical Music Festival organized in France in July 2011.