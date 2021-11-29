ANIMAFILM in Shaki wraps up

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The echo of the 4th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival has been successfully held in Shaki.

The event took place at the ASAN Service Center with the support of the Culture Ministry and Shaki City Executive Power.

The three-days festival screened some of the best local and foreign animated films for children and adults.

Moreover, the audience was also invited to choose the best animations. So, the films that received the most votes from children and adults were declared winners.

Sultan Abbasbeyli's "Tig-tig and Her Friends in Search of Miracles. Gobustan" was named "Best Azerbaijani Animated Film".

Andra Fembriarto's "Splish Splash" (Indonesia) and Zachary Simon's "Tacet" (USA) were named "Best Animated Films for Children".

Reza Riahi's "Navozande, the Musician" (France) won the prize in the category "Best Animated Film For Adults"

Joeri Christiaen's "Mush-Mush and the Mushables" (Belgium, France) was named "Best TV Series".

Notably, a master class for children "Make Your Own Santa Claus From Paper" was organized in Shaki as part of the event.

The master class was led by Honored Cultural Worker, well-known animation director Elchin Hami Akhundov.

Students of Shaki city schools and hundreds of city residents took part in the events.

First Deputy Head of the Shaki City Executive Power Hasan Hasanov, Deputy Head of the Department of Socio-Political and Humanitarian Affairs Sadig Yusifov, director of the Shaki ASAN Service Center Arzu Gojayev, director general of the Shaki State Drama Mirbala Selimli attended the 4th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival in Shaki.

In conclusion, the director of the ANIMAFILM Festival Rashid Aghamaliyev thanked the Culture Ministry and Shaki City Executive Power for their support in organizing the event. He also noted that the 5th ANIMAFILM Festival will be held in Shaki next year.

ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival is the first international animation festival in Azerbaijan founded in 2018.

Every autumn the festival showcases hundreds of local and foreign animated films. The festival features professional meetings, exhibitions, master classes for children and professionals.

The main goal of the festival is to delight local and foreign audiences and professionals, as well as to stimulate the development of animation in Azerbaijan.

This year the festival's theme was dedicated to people with disabilities.

Over 134 animated films from 40 countries were screened within the competition program.

The festival featured master classes and workshops led by famous animators Masud Panachi, Nancy Danny-Phelps and Nick Phelps (Belgium), Olivier Catherine (France).

The jury included Masud Panachi, Irada Baghirzade (Azerbaijan), Olivier Catherine (France), Nancy Danny-Phelps (jury chairman) and Nick Phelps (Belgium), Mariam Kandelaki (Georgia), Piotr Kardas (Poland), Mehdi Khorushy and Maryam Rouhbakhsh (Iran).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.