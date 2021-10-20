Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held in Uzbekistan

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature will be held in Uzbekistan on October 20-23.

The event will be held under the project of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan with the support of the Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tashkent.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Nukus State Pedagogical Institute.

The cultural program is expected to be diverse and extensive.

Azerbaijani musicians will perform at Karakalpak State Musical Theater as part of the event.

The event will feature a meeting with teachers and students of the university, fashion show, film screenings, book fair and much more.

The Urgench State Music and Drama Theater will host the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Friendship Concert. People's Artist Gyulyanag Mammadova, Azerbaijani musicians and the ensemble "Gizlar" will perform at the concert.

A documentary "Golden Bridge" and the music video "Glory to Friendship" will be shown in the cities of Nukus and Khiva.

In addition, a book by Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva will also be presented as part of the Cultural Days.

The book "Step by Step Uzbekistan" tells about her last visit to Uzbekistan.

Moreover, books highlighting Azerbaijan's rich culture and history will be donated to the libraries in Uzbekistan.