Ancient graves discovered in Guba

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Ancient graves have been discovered in Guba's Giriz village. The graves were found in the area dug for the auxiliary building during the construction of the school.

The archeological discoveries are dating back to the 16th-17th centuries. More information will be available after research.

The construction of the school was stopped and the relevant government agencies were informed about the fact.

Guba has always been a favorite place of local and foreign tourists. The city enjoys favorable geographic location, mild climate, fruitful soil and natural resource.

One of Guba's most visited natural features is its unique waterfall in Pirbanovsha, where the flowing water creates graceful natural sculptures. Guba is also known for its hydrogen sulfide sources, located near the Khashichay. Here, in the narrow gorge, hot water with healing properties flows from the rocks.

History enthusiasts will also find enticing places to visit, like settlements dating to the 12-13th centuries, a temple dating back to the 9th century and several 19th-century buildings.

Guba is also known for its unique mountainous Khinalig village. The population of the village consists of a separate ethnographic group.

Khinalig is famous for its unique language, peculiar customs and traditions. Due to the isolation, its residents managed to preserve their own language, not belonging to any language group.

This wonderful village, nestled in the mountains strikes with its unique architecture.

Since the slopes here are very steep, the houses here are built very close to each other. Thus, the roof of one house is the courtyard for another one located above.

The ceilings of the house are fitted with a smoke flap, through which the locals can also visit each other. The floors and walls are covered with carpets.

There are many historical places, including tomb of Khidir Nebi, mosques of Sheikh Shalbuz and Abu Muslim, ancient cemeteries as well as holy caves of early humans.

To protect the village, the Azerbaijani government declared the area a cultural-historical and ethnographic reserve in 2007.

In 2020, Khinalig State Cultural-Architectural and Ethnographic Reserve was included into UNESCO's Tentative list.