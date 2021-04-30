Agbulag village through eyes of young artists

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Agbulag Ski Center has recently awarded the winners of the art competition.

Within the art contest "Art Battle of Young Artists", the young talents presented wonderful landscapes inspired by Agbulag village.

The main goal of the competition is to reveal the creative potential of talented artists as well as environmental protection.

The winners and prize-winner of the competition were awarded with diplomas and valuable prizes.

With its favorable natural-geographical conditions, Agbulag village has extensive tourism potential.

A complex work is being carried out to develop rural and mountain-ski tourism in Agbulag within "The State Program on Tourism Development in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2018-2022".

Agbulag Ski Center provides great opportunities for Nakchivan's tourism development. The ski center has many parks, cable car, ski school, artificial snow making systems and much more.



