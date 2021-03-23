Cultural figures, diplomatic missions view art works inspired by Novruz

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cultural figures and representatives of diplomatic missions have viewed art works inspired by Novruz holiday at National Art Museum.

Metal products, exquisite examples of artistic embroidery, carpets and national clothes, paintings by Azerbaijani artists grabbed the attention of art lovers.

The exposition includes works by prominent Azerbaijani artists - Sattar Bahlulzade, Maral Rahmanzade, Vajia Samedova, Altai Hajiyev, Davud Kazimov, Eyyub Mammadov, Mahmud Tagiyev, Sadikh Sharifzade, Sara Manafova and others. The exhibition also features sketches of national Azerbaijani clothing created by the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Badura Afganli for the State Song and Dance Ensemble.

Minister of Culture Anar Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramiz Hasanov, Director of the Museum Chingiz Farzaliyev, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov addressed the event.

The speakers noted that Novtuz is one of the most ancient and beloved holiday in Azerbaijan.

On September 30, 2009, Novruz was included by UNESCO in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Since that time, March 21 has been declared as the International Day of Novruz.

It was emphasized that thanks to the successful policy confidently pursued by the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan took its rightful place among the states of the world. Thanks to the bravety of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, during the 44-day Patriotic War, the historical lands of Azerbaijan were liberated from the 30-year occupation, and the memory of the martyrs of the Karabakh war was honored.

The exposition will run until the end of March.