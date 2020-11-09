Best writer to subscribe on social media

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Elchin Safarli is included in the top ten writers that readers should subscribe on social networks.

The Russian version of the HELLO magazine and the Russian electronic library MyBook have compiled a list of famous writers of our time, whose blogs on the Instagram social network are worth following.

The compilers of the list stress that by subscribing to these writers, readers will be aware of the latest book releases and can learn more about the life of famous writers.

"Azerbaijani writer Elchin Safarli glorifies the beauty and aromas of Istanbul, talks about tender sincere love and knows how to emphasize the aesthetics of every moment. His Instagram is all about this: rays of sunlight, cups of coffee, openwork facades of houses, inspiring quotes from books and photos of paper pages and a lot of delicious food! The writer knows very well how to enjoy life. There is much to learn from him," the message said.