Film about Azerbaijan-Turkey relations to be shot next year

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan–Turkey relations have always been strong. The two courtiers enjoy strong ties in many fields. Turkey also expresses support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The cooperation between the two countries in global economic projects contribute to peace, security and welfare in the region.

Historical friendship between Azerbaijan and Turkey will be highlighted in the new film, HaberGlobal reported. The film shooting of "The Golden Train" will start next year.

"The Golden Train" tells about the great struggle of the two countries against the invading forces 100 years ago.

The film produced by Skala Yap?m and Azerbaijanfilm studio reflects the struggle of a special delegation led by Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, Nariman Narimanov and Kazim Garabekir Pasha against the enemies.

The film premier is scheduled for April 2022.