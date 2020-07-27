Medeniyyet TV invites young talents

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Medeniyyet TV has launched its next patriotic project "I am a soldier too" aimed at raising patriotic spirit among young people.

The project is open for everyone, including talented composers, musicians, sculptors, artists, actors and directors.

Speaking about the project, director of Medeniyyet TV Ramil Qasimov noted the cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“As you know, the events that have taken place in recent days on the contact line, especially in the direction of Tovuz, once again showed the whole world the determination of our people to fight. The project is open for young talents. All creative people have a chance to call young people for patriotism through art...," he said.

After the completion of the project, the participants will take part in the television festival, organized by Medeniyyet TV. More details are provided on official website.

Medeniyyet TV is a cultural television channel, operating under the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company (AzTV). The channel started broadcasting on February 14, 2011.

The main goal of the Medeniyyet TV channel is to promote Azerbaijani rich cultural heritage on a global scale. Medeniyyet TV has the exclusive right to broadcast all projects related to cultural events organized in the country.