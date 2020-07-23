Medeniyyet TV to stream Ramiz Mustafayev's opera

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Medeniyyet TV will stream Ramiz Mustafayev`s opera "Vagif" on July 23.

The director of Medeniyyet TV, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov will take part in the opera production.

The opera will be conducted by musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

"Vagif" is an opera written by composer Ramiz Mustafayev based on the play of the same name by Samad Vurgun. The author of the libretto is Firudin Mehdiyev. In 1960, the opera was premiered at Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. The opera production won the All-Union Competition of Composers in Moscow.



