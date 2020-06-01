ANIMAFILM Festival announces jury members

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The third ANIMAFILM Festival has announced the members of its jury, composed of professionals and children from such countries as Azerbaijan, France, Czech Republic, Belgium, England, Georgia, Russia and Iran.

Two International juries and one Children jury will evaluate animated films and screenplays of the festival's competition programs, aimed at supporting talent and further development of animation.

Members of the Jury for Animated Films include Olivier Catherin (France), Nancy Denney-Phelps (Belgium), Daria Kashcheeva (Czech Republic), Zurab Diasamidze (Georgia), Shamil Najafzada (Azerbaijan)

Jury for Screenplays is composed of Aaron Wood (England), Mohammad Zare (Iran), Rana Vaezi (Iran), Alena Polikowska (Russia), Oleg Safaraliyev (Azerbaijan)

The international jury will be led by Nancy Denney-Phelps, well-known journalist writing about European animation and festivals.

For the second time festival forms active Children Jury. The members of Children Jury were selected by well-known animation director, laureate of Golden Boat award Elchin Hami Akhundov. Selected children’s photos were published in Mujru Magazine (June edition).

In addition, every audience member has a chance to vote for his favourite animated film. At the end of the voting, an Audience Award will be presented.

Notably the third ANIMAFILM Festival will be held in two cities of Azerbaijan, Baku and Sheki on October 14-18.

The festival is supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Sheki City Executive Power, Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers, Embassy of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan, Embassy of France in Azerbaijan, French Institute in Azerbaijan, Nizami Cinema Center, Mujru Publishing, Barat Abdullayev and other partners and sponsors.



