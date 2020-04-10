Mugham Center presents new projects

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center has launched online projects during social isolation.

The center presents three projects to the audience. The first one is informative, it focuses on the appeals of mugam performers to the audience.

The second project provides for mugam concerts, which can also be viewed on social networks.

The third project presents lectures about famous mugham singers, whose busts adorn the lobby of the Center, as well as expositions of ancient musical instruments. The projects aim at promotion of mugham and national musical instruments.

Notably, International Mugham Center offers interesting and enjoyable leisure activities during social isolation days.

"The necessary emergency measures were taken by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev against the spread of coronavirus in our country. President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva appealed to the people, urging them not to leave their homes without special need and to observe a quarantine regime. Today, the state is taking all measures in the fight against coronavirus and to protect the health and lives of people. We must all be united in the fight against coronavirus. We are confident that as a result of the efforts made by the state, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the current situation will be resolved in near future, "the Center said in a statement," the message said.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.