Dazzle your dearest on Valentine's day!

Regardless of how long you have been together, picking the perfect date for Valentine's Day is not easy. If you are looking for romantic things to do on this day, impress your other half with wonderful music.

The State Philharmonic Hall invites couples to enjoy a romantic classical music concert on February 14.

The evening will be held as part of the project "G?ncl?r? d?st?k" (Youth Support) aimed at discovering young talents in Azerbaijan. The author of the project is the director of the State Philharmonic Society, People's Artist Murad Adigozalzade, project coordinator - Ayla Karimova Zaharia.

The winners of international competitions - pianists Zuleyha Abdullaev, Nargiz Kangarli, Malik Gadimzade, Nazrin Gulamova, Leyla Huseynzade, Nushaba Hajiyeva, Mohammad Allahverdiyev, Aliheydar Mammadzade, Ulkar Mammadzade, Fidan Nasirova, violinists Khadija Hajili, Said Akhmadova, Burkhanaddin Novruzlu, Sabina Hasanzade, Deniz Hoxha and others will amaze music lovers with music pieces by world-famous Azerbaijani and European composers.







