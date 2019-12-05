Take a wonderful journey to Carpetland!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National Carpet Museum invites its little guests to take part in a wonderful journey to the world of magnificent rugs on December 7-8.

The festival is timed to the 10th anniversary of the museum's kids department. At the event, the little guests have a chance to enjoy master classes, puppet shows, fireworks, numerous dances and songs and even meet their beloved fairy-tale characters.

As part of the festival, a charity fair will be organized jointly by several embassies accredited in Azerbaijan, Gulsam Disabled Persons Rehabilitation Association and members of the museum's kids department.

All funds raised will be transferred to the bank accounts of kids who need treatment.

An enchanting carnival full of surprises await young art lovers!

Established in 1967, the National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

The museum was founded by Latif Karimov – an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver, the founder of the science of Azerbaijan Carpet Weaving Art, artist and teacher, author of the fundamental work of national carpet.

The museum itself is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.