Land of Fire inspires national artist

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Art lovers gathered at the Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall to enjoy stunning art works by talented artist Ali Aliyev inspired by the Land Of Fire.

The exhibition, organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture, displays more than 80 art works, including still lifes and landscapes, illustrations and graphics showing the beauty of Azerbaijan, its traditions and ethnography, Trend Life reported.

Secretary of the Azerbaijani Artists Union Aghali Ibrahimov, Honored Art Workers Ziyadkhan Aliyev and Rafig Karimov, Head of the Baku Art Center Rafael Gulmammadov noted the artist’s creativity and different color schemes in the paintings.

From vibrant colors and shapes, everything has its own meaning in the artist’s art works.

Stunning paintings left no one indifferent. Each work is filled with great love, positive energy and warmth. The exhibition is open until September 30.







