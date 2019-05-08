Carpet Museum invites to journey history of tapestry

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum invites all those wishing to a journey through the history of the Bagh (Garden) tapestry, which stored in the museum’s collection, on May 11.

A lecture about the tapestry will be told as part of the museum project entitled "History of an Exhibit".

The lecture will be delivered in Azerbaijani by Tamilla Mammadova, author of the tapestry, Professor of the Artistic Weaving and Carpet Making Department at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.

The event will start at 14:00, the entrance is free.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum was created in 1967. From 1967 to 1993, the museum was called the Azerbaijan State Museum of Carpet and Folk Applied Arts; from 1993 to 2014 - State Museum of Carpet and Applied Arts named after Latif Karimov; and from 2014 to the present time - the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

The main purpose of the creation of the museum was to store, research, and demonstrate unique examples of the carpet weaving art, which are Azerbaijan’s national heritage.

The Carpet Museum has become a research-training and cultural-educational center where many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences, are held. During its years of existence, the museum has organized more than 30 exhibitions in different countries throughout the world.

In 2004, a law on the Preservation and Development of Azerbaijan Carpet was enacted with the museum’s participation. The law aims to implement the registration of Azerbaijan carpets, protect and support their development, and coordinate scientific and methodical training.