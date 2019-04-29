Nasimi Festival becomes member of European Festivals Association

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Last year, the festival dedicated to the legendary Azerbaijani poet Seyyid Imadeddin Nasimi was successfully held in Azerbaijan. The project was implemented on an international scale with the participation of world-famous singers, philosophers, scientists, who write about spirituality in modern society, as well as professionals, amateurs in this field and young people.

The program of the festival was full of bright events and sparked interest of international organizations.

Thus, the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality has become a member of European Festivals Association. It is the first national festival which enters the association, Report.az informed.

The European Festivals Association (EFA) is an umbrella group for various festivals in Europe and other countries. It supports artistic cooperation among festivals and offers programs for new festival and artistic managers.

Today, the European Festivals Association (EFA) connects about 100 festivals and festival associations in 40 countries.

Along with the Nasimi Festival, nine new festivals of six other countries - Ukraine, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Sweden and Russia - have become members of the Association. Two more festivals were accepted as honorary members.

It is noteworthy that in connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi.

Various scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions and organizations of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences are holding a series of events dedicated to the life and work of Nasimi and organizing exhibitions.

Seyyid Imadeddin Nasimi was a great Azerbaijani poet and eminent figure in the poetry and philosophical thought of the Orient. He was the founder of the school of philosophical poetry in the Azerbaijani language.

Having thought his life, the poet wrote about 300 poems, including ghazals, qasidas ("lyrics"), and rubais (quatrains).Nasimi’s Turkic Divan is considered his most important work, which contains 250–300 ghazals and more than 150 rubais.







