Israeli kamancha player to perform in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Israeli composer and kamancha player Mark Eliyahu will perform in Baku.

The concert will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on May 25.

Mark Eliyahu was in Baku for the last time 20 years ago.

Eliyahu was born in 1982 in Dagestan. He emigrated to Israel with his parents in 1989. At age of 16, he was inspired by Habil Aliyev's performance, a prominent kamancha player and moved to Baku, Azerbaijan, to learn playing kamancha under guidance of Adalat Vazirov.

"This is a very big and exciting one for me. Returning to Azerbaijan after 20 years is a big musical homecoming," the musician wrote on his Facebook page.

"When I was 16 years old, I left home for a musical journey in the world looking for something, and when I first heard the Kamancha I knew I found what I was looking for. I came to Baku, Azerbaijan, to the Grand Master- Adalet Vazirov, and for two years I lived at his house and learned to play kamancha. It is amazing, and a huge honor for me to return to Baku 20 years later, with my amazing band and my new show! Very excited and hope to see you all!" he added.

In 1999, Eliyahu participated in The Spirit of the East – a concert and album directed and composed by his father, Peretz Eliyahu, with the participation of the Azerbaijani mugham singers Alim Gasimov and his daughter Farghana Gasimova and other artists.

He also performed as a soloist with the Israel Chamber Orchestra of Ramat-Gan at an Israeli festival. In 2004, he recorded his first solo album "Voices of Judea" and performed with his ensemble throughout Europe and Israel.