Mugham Souls album reaches global success

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous mugham singer Gochag Asgarov and French jazzman Pierre de Tregoman have conquered the hearts of music lovers.

Their joint album "Mugham Souls" reached a global success.

The musicians sold almost 200,000 album copies,Trend Life reported.

"Mugham Souls" was released in 2017 in Italy.

The album features successful synthesis of jazz and mugham.

Talented musicians Elnur Mikailov (kamancha), Kamran Kerimov (naghara) and Vasif Huseynzade (piano) took part in the recording of the album.

Gochag Asgarov performed at dozens of international music festivals in Europe, Asia, and Middle East. After his successful performance at Shanghai World Music Festival-2014, he was named "Prince of classical Azerbaijani mugham".

His albums released in 2011 and 2013 were reviewed by Songline, The Wire (UK), Trad, Les Inrocks (France), and All About Jazz (Italy), and many other renowned European magazines.

Pierre de Trégomain played with his Quartet in festivals and jazz clubs throughout France and Europe and gained a solid reputation for his stage performances and improvisation.

Previously, Pierre visited Baku to take mugham lessons from Gochag Asgarov.

With the help of mugham singer, Pierre learned such main mughams as with "Rast", "Bayati-Shiraz".

Gochag Asgarov and French jazzman Pierre de Tregoman have been performing together since 2016. They gave joint concerts in Azerbaijan, France and other countries.