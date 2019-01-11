Art critic Ziyadkhan Aliyev turns 70

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An event dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, Ph.D. in art history Ziyadkhan Aliyev was held at the Vajiha Samadova exhibition hall.

In his speech, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, Farhad Khalilov, spoke about the activities of Ziyadkhan Aliyev, Trend Life reported.

He noted that Ziyadkhan Aliyev is the author of more than 20 monographs and hundreds of scientific and journalistic articles. As chairman of the department of "Criticism and Art Criticism" at Azerbaijan Union of Artists, he successfully promotes Azerbaijani national art both in the country and abroad.

Rector of the State Academy of Fine Arts Omar Eldarov, founder and director of the Museum of miniature books, honored cultural worker Zarifa Salakhova, Department Head of the Culture and Tourism Ministry's fine arts and decorative art Galib Gasimov, Promotion Advisor of the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan Irfan Çiftçi, poet, journalist Azer Abdulla and others stressed that Ziyadkhan Aliyev is known as a scientist who conducts complete and detailed studies of the visual arts.

Ziyadkhan Aliyev’s book "The Way of the Art Critic" was presented as part of the evening.

In conclusion, Ziyadkhan Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the event organizers, stressing that he would continue his work in art, as before.

Then the guests of the event got acquainted with the exposition of the works of artists, about the works of which Ziyadkhan Aliyev wrote articles.

In 1974, Ziyadkhan Aliyev graduated with distinction from the Azim Azimzade Azerbaijan State Art School. Then, in 1976-1982, he studied at the Faculty of Art History at the St. Petersburg Institute for Painting, Sculpture and Architecture.

He worked at the Museum of Art of Azerbaijan as a research associate,and then headed the Research Department "Western European and Russian Art." For his activities, Ziyadkhan Aliyev was engaged in the study and propaganda of world and national art.

Ziyadkhan Aliyev taught more than one generation of art historians.

He is also an active participant in various scientific and theoretical conferences, exhibitions of fine art.







