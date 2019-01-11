Ilham Nazarov: 2019 is full of new projects

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Over the past years, many young talents successfully represented country at the international arena.

One of the brightest representatives of the musical culture of Azerbaijan, Honored Artist, winner of numerous international competitions, bass-baritone Ilham Nazarov told Day.Az about his stunning successes in the past year.

2018 was very fruitful and successful year for the opera singer. The holder of unique voice participated in a large number of concerts in Azerbaijan and abroad. He took part in about 300 events. There were performances in different cities of Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Italy, Sweden, U.S., France, Austria and other countries, as well as Azerbaijan.

"I took part in the premiere of the first in Azerbaijan rock opera "The Return of Sinbad" by Rizvan Sadyrkhanov, and I consider it a great honor for myself. This premiere is a significant event in the cultural life of the country, because before that, we had no works in this genre. But Azerbaijan is developing rapidly, our culture is very rich and diverse, but it does not stand still and absorbs modern trends, preserving the foundations and traditions," he said.

Moreover, bass-baritone performed the main part in the historical opera "Ahnnaten" by Philip Glass in Sweden. He also took part in the opera "Bayazet" by Antonio Vivaldi, where he played the role of the protagonist, Tamerlan, in Italy.

Over the past year, Ilham Nazarov got numerous awards at competitions.

This year the opera singer also continues his triumph. Ilham Nazarov took part and won at a pop contest, a contest for teachers, a contest of Jovdet Hajiyev, held abroad.

"I have been teaching in music schools for more than 10 years and consider as another success entering a doctoral program and the beginning of pedagogical activity in the Baku Music Academy. I also took part in numerous scientific conferences, wrote a scientific work, gave master classes in Azerbaijan and the U.S.," Nazarov said.

The most spectacular turning point for Ilham Nazarov was the Presidential scholarship.

"I want to note that I am very happy to serve my country, because our state always takes care of cultural figures. Nowhere else in the world does the state provide such support to the development of culture as in Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev, with his attention to this field, creates all the conditions for Azerbaijani culture to become even more recognizable and make the world to understand its value and uniqueness," he said.

"The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the President of the Foundation, First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, make an invaluable contribution to this process. On her initiative, many international festivals are held in Azerbaijan, which allow our musicians to demonstrate their talent and professionalism, as well as attract foreign musicians who are familiar with our culture. In addition, the Foundation organizes large-scale events abroad, where we also demonstrate all the richness and beauty of our culture," he added.

In conclusion, Ilhan Nazarov shared his future plans.

"The year 2019 is full of new projects, and I think it will be no less intense and successful both for me and for Azerbaijan as a whole," he said.







