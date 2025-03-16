AI risks and biases highlighted at XII Baku Global Forum

Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Director-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), discussed the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) during the "New Technologies for a New World" panel at the XII Baku Global Forum, Azernews reports.

While AI offers vast potential, Lamanauskas emphasized the need to balance its benefits against the risks, such as disinformation and "deepfake" technologies, which threaten public discourse.

He stressed the importance of quality information in AI systems and highlighted concerns about bias. Studies show that 45% of AI systems exhibit gender bias, and 35% show both gender and racial biases, which can affect decisions like recruitment.

Lamanauskas also noted the underrepresentation of women in AI development, with only 30% of women in the field and less than 20% holding engineering doctorates.

He warned that without greater female participation, these biases and risks are likely to persist.