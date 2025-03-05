Azerbaijan approves 2025 roadmap to enhance border trade efficiency

By Akbar Novruz

The Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings has approved the 2025 Roadmap aimed at increasing the efficiency of state services for trade at Azerbaijan’s borders, Azernews reports.

According to the plan, an integrated border checkpoint with Türkiye will be assessed by May 1, with results submitted to the Commission. Additionally, the "Electronic Single Window" system is expected to be launched by November 1 to digitalize import-export, transit, transport, and logistics operations, with state institutions integrated into the system by December 1.

By September 1, 2025, efforts will be made to implement a “Digital Customs Value” system for fair and transparent customs valuation and to advance regulations in the logistics sector.

The initiative is led by Natig Shirinov, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee, under the Subgroup on Increasing the Efficiency of State Services for Border Trade.