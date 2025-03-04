Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to hold 14th Joint Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

By Nazrin Abdul



Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have agreed to hold the 14th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the first half of this year.

Azernews reports that this was announced during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev.

Following the meeting, it was agreed to take joint steps to organize the 14th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation, as well as other events within the framework of the bilateral Uzbek-Azerbaijani cooperation agenda, in the first half of 2025.

The upcoming meeting will serve as an important platform for both countries to strengthen their cooperation and explore new opportunities for mutual growth in various sectors.