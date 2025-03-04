Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss exporting "ASAN Service" Model

A meeting was held between Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, and Qasim Mohiuddin, Ambassador of Pakistan, Azernews reports.

According to the Public Relations Department of the State Agency, the meeting, following the visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to the "ASAN Service" center, focused on exporting the "ASAN Service" model to Pakistan.

The ambassador expressed his strong impression of the model, noting Pakistan's readiness to take practical steps to implement it. He also proposed signing a bilateral agreement to formalize this collaboration in the near future.