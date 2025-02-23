ADY carries out safety measures amid snowy weather

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) has announced that safety measures are being implemented due to snowy and icy weather conditions, Azernews reports.

The continuous work is being carried out across the country at railway stations, depots, and stops to receive and send off passenger trains, clear pedestrian crossings and bridges, and platforms from snow, as well as to create special covered pathways.

Additionally, safety signs have been placed on platforms to inform passengers about the risk of slipping.

The safety of every passenger is very important to us. Similar measures will continue until the weather stabilizes.