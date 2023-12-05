Meeting of Azerbaijan-Iraq Joint Commission on trade-economic cooperation to be held this week

By Asim Aliev

The Joint Commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq will be held in Baghdad this week, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iraq Nasir Mammadov interview with the local media outlet.

The Ambassador pointed out that the development of cooperation in various directions, including trade, ecomics and transportation, was discussed at the meeting of the presidents of the two countries on November 20. He added that the meeting planned in Baghdad will discuss 5 issues of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The diplomat commented that the Azerbaijani delegation, which will visit Baghdad, will discuss issues of mutual investments between the two countries, cooperation in oil and gas, higher education, scientific and cultural research, and sending Iraqi students to Azerbaijan. He also added that the first business forum of Azerbaijani and Iraqi businessmen will be held in Baghdad.

Mammadov claimed that a large number of reciprocal visits will be made in 2024 to increase the volume of trade exchange. The embassy is working with Iraqi officials and businessmen to increase trade between the two countries.

Regarding investment in the gas sector, the ambassador was quoted as saying that this issue is being studied by the Iraqi government and the Iraqi oil minister or the relevant authorities will comment on it soon.