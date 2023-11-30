Preparation of draft Digital Code starts in Azerbaijan

Abbas Ganbay

The Agency for Innovation and Digital Development under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport started preparing the draft Digital Code, Azernews reports.

According to the received information, the document will be prepared on the basis of international and domestic experience in the field of digital development with the involvement of an international consulting company.

At this time, materials and information on the experience and legislation of foreign countries, especially those in the top 10 international rankings on digitalization and e-government, as well as domestic experience and legislation will be collected and the concept of the project will be developed.

Based on the analysis of the collected materials and data, a conceptual document will be created, containing the structure of the Digital Code, the subject of regulation, and the innovations it brings.

The text of the draft will be drafted taking into account the requirements of the law On Regulatory Legal Acts and the Regulations on the Procedure for Preparation, Coordination, Adoption, and Publication of Draft Regulatory Legal Acts of Executive Authorities approved by the Government. presidential decree of 6 October 2023.