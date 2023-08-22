SOCAR meets with Chairman of Board of Uzbekneftegaz

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz JSC Bakhodirjon Sidigov within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz in the field of trade and logistics of oil, petrochemical, gas chemical, and other oil products, and training.

Within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum, the parties signed an agreement on the participation of Uzbekneftegaz in oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan, as well as a cooperation agreement between SOCAR, the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, and Uzbekneftegaz JSC on the participation of SOCAR in oil and gas projects in Uzbekistan.