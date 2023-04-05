Azerbaijan ready to expand coop in fields of green energy with Italy - Deputy Energy Minister

Qabil Ashirov

The Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev received a delegation led by Edmondo Cirielli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

According to the information received from the ministry, Samir Valiyev has congratulated the Italian Deputy Minister on his appointment as co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy and emphasized that cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy develops successfully.

Azerbaijani deputy minister has touched on the existing cooperation in the field of oil and natural gas, and given detailed information about Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential, state goals, realized projects, and future plans. The Azerbaijani official has also pointed out that there are prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of green energy and energy efficiency.

The meeting has discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as issues of preparation for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Baku.