New residents in Aghdam Industrial Park to create 130 permanent jobs

By Azernews

New residents in Aghdam Industrial Park will create over 130 permanent jobs with AZN36m ($21.2m) investment, Azernews reports, citing Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA).

According to the information received from EZDA, In Aghdam Industrial Park, two more business entities were granted residency status, and thus the number of residents of the Industrial Park reached 14.

The new resident - Karabagh Steel LLC will build a factory for the production of pipe and box profiles with an investment cost of AZN32.4m ($19.06m) on the 5-hectare area of the Industrial Park. The enterprise, which will provide permanent jobs to 94 people, will sell its products to both domestic and foreign markets.

As reported by the agency, another new resident of Aghdam Industrial Park, Thermo Natural Azerbaijan LLC will produce a gypsum, exterior plaster, filler, and insulation materials production plant on the territory of 1 hectare of the Industrial Park. The enterprise invested AZN3.5m ($2m) and will proved 37 people with permanent jobs. The products of the enterprise will be sold in domestic and foreign markets as well.