Azerbaijan: Number of residents at Agdam Industrial Park reaches 14

Sabina Mammadli

The number of residents at Azerbaijan's Agdam Industrial Park has reached 14, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani economy minister made the remarks on his Twitter page.

"The number of residents at Aghdam #IndustrialPark has reached 14, as two more entrepreneurship entities have obtained residentship. As a result of the implementation of the projects with a total #investment volume of nearly 36 mln. ?, more than 130 permanent jobs will be created at two enterprises (Qarabag Steel LLC, Thermo Natural Azerbaijan LLC)," the minister tweeted.

Azerbaijan has five industrial zones, with the primary goal of ensuring the long-term development of the non-oil sector, creating and expanding new production areas in the country through the use of innovative technologies, and expanding the export map of these products.

The establishment of industrial parks is one of the areas with a high potential for innovative economic development. Decrees were signed to establish the Aghdam Industrial Park (May 28, 2021) and the Araz Valley Economic Zone (October 4, 2021) in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The creation of the Industrial Park is underway under the general plan in Aghdam. It will be divided into social and technical zones and will have the food, light industry, services sectors, and big industrial enterprises. The bases for the sale of building materials and a park for vehicles will be created in the Industry Park. It is planned to open enterprises producing building materials, meat, and dairy factories, establish wine and feed production, produce and process fertilizers, organize the packing of agricultural products, and produce canned fruits and vegetables.



