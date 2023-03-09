Azerbaijan's Investor Map to be ready by November

Qabil Ashirov

The Investor Map project will allow Azerbaijan to achieve high results in the implementation of its obligations made to the UN, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Director of the Istanbul International Center for Private Sector Development (ICPSD) Gulçin Sal?ngan telling at the presentation of the Investor map for the financing of sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the Azerbaijani economy.

According to him, the investor's map prepared in Azerbaijan fully corresponds to the goals of the country, as well as the requirements of the UN.

"We are happy to help Azerbaijan in the preparation of this map, because the practice and experience of Turkiye, Morocco, and other countries were used here. We continue to work with Azerbaijan on the development of the financial sector, the application of Islamic banking tools, which is the leading banking system in the world, in the country, as well as within the framework of a number of other projects," she noted.

The head of the sustainable development and social policy department of the Ministry of Economy, and secretary of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development Huseyn Huseynov said that it is planned to complete the work on the preparation of the Investor Map for the financing of sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the Azerbaijani economy by November of this year.

According to him, a second forum on sustainable investment development is planned to be held in connection with this event.

"I would like to note that we are implementing the "Investor Map" project together with UNDP experts both in Azerbaijan and abroad. At the forum in November, we will share detailed information about the achieved goals of the project and the commitments taken to achieve the SDG as a whole," H. Huseynov said.