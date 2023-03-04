Azerbaijani export & investment agency reps visit Morocco to explore chances for economic co-op

Representatives of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) held a number of meetings in Rabat and Casablanca, Azernews reports, citing AZPROMO.

Within the framework of the visit, the study of the characteristics of the Moroccan market, the exchange of views on the export of Azerbaijan's non-oil products to Morocco, and the investment opportunities of Azerbaijan, especially of the territories freed from occupation, were brought to attention, and agreements were reached on the exchange of advanced practices and information

AZPROMO representatives met with the Association of Moroccan Exporters (ASMEX), Casablanca-Settat Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Services (CCISC), Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency (AMDIE), General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), Moroccan Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry and Innovation (FMIIP) ), the National Administration of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM), City Concept consulting company, as well as the Turkish BIM branch in Morocco and the Turkish embassy in Rabat.