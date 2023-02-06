UAE's Masdar opens office in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Masdar, a UAE-government-owned renewable energy company, has opened an office in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the company.

According to the tweet, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan HE Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, the director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, Javid Abdullayev, Masdar's CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, and a delegation led by the CEO participated in the opening ceremony.

"To expand our presence in #Azerbaijan and strengthen our support for the country’s #RenewableEnergy development, we are thrilled to open a #Masdar office in #Baku. We look forward to working with our partners in Azerbaijan to continue to deliver world-class projects. The inauguration event was attended by HE Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Javid Abdullayev, Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, and a Masdar delegation led by our CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi," the company tweeted.