Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) launches new website

The official website of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy (www.economiczones.gov.az) has been launched, Azernews reports, citing a tweet of the agency.

“The official website of the Economic Zones Development Agency (http://economiczones.gov.az) has been launched. The new #site developed in three languages (#Azerbaijani, #English, #Russian) has been improved in terms of content as well as design,” the agency tweeted.

The new website developed in three languages (Azerbaijani, English, and Russian) has been improved in design and content, according to a different structure and modern requirements. The accessibility and functionality of sections and services have been increased and enriched with new information.

The new page contains extensive information about tax and customs concessions applied to residents of industrial zones, agricultural parks, the vocational training center, and economic zones under the management of the agency.