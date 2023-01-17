Revenue from compulsory state social insurance payments goes up by 19.2 percent

The revenue from compulsory state social insurance payments increased by 19.2 percent amounting to AZN 4.6bn, Azernews reports referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Besides, revenues from unemployment insurance increased by 19 percent amounting to AZN160m.

Reforms in the tax system starting in January 2019 and, in parallel, the electronification of services created conditions for the rapid reduction of the "shadow economy" in the country. As a result of the measures taken to eliminate the "shadow economy", the number of taxpayers has increased sharply.