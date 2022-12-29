Azerbaijan working on state program on air quality improvement, climate change

By Trend

The document ‘Azerbaijan 2030: National priorities for socio-economic development’ envisages the implementation of a high-quality ecological environment and green energy space in the coming period, Trend reports.

Head of the Environmental Policy Department at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Faig Mutallimov commenting on the issue said that in order to achieve the goals on climate change and improve the air quality, reflected in the ‘Strategy for socio-economic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026’, prepared on the basis of the document of national priorities, the development of the ‘State Program’ has begun.

"The adoption of the state program will create conditions for the implementation of systemic measures based on a unified program to improve the air quality and for the addressing of global challenges related to climate change at the national level," Mutallimov said.

According to him, the state program has identified such priority areas as improving legislation in these areas, reducing the negative impact on the air, expanding the monitoring and control network, strengthening the capacity to adapt to climate change, developing a system for managing air emissions, and conducting the public awareness activities.