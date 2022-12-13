Volume of cashless operations grows in Azerbaijan - CBA

By Trend

The volume of cashless operations has grown in Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2022, Executive Director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Farid Osmanov said on December 13 during the Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

Osmanov noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development of financial and digital services.

According to him, given the current global situation in the financial market with many risks, the CBA is making efforts to create a more secure, innovative, and competitive market in Azerbaijan.