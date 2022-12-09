Azerbaijan participating in int’l agriculture & food expo in Saudi Arabia

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is participating in the International Agriculture and Food exhibition, which is taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

A delegation of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), led by the Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, is attending the exhibition.

The exhibition, which is attended by more than 200 companies, is showcasing products and services of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs. Within the framework of the SMBDA Support Program, a special stand prepared in partnership with Muganbank exhibits a variety of Azerbaijani products, including confectionery, dried fruits, chocolate, tea, as well as agricultural consulting services, etc.

The Azerbaijani stand is of great interest to local and foreign visitors to the exhibition.

It is worth noting that according to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.