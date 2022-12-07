Overhaul of Azerbaijani 'Professor Aziz Aliyev' tanker wraps up

By Trend

The overhaul of the ‘Professor Aziz Aliyev’ tanker owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC has been completed at the Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard, ASCO told Trend on December 7.

According to the company, during the overhaul, the underwater and surface parts of the tanker were painted in three layers after being cleaned with abrasive sand.

The head deck and ship mechanisms were also painted.

"Along with the main engine, coolants, pumps and other mechanisms, the ship's auxiliary steam boiler and auxiliary boiler were repaired. Body welding, electrical, pipe installation, and automation work was also performed on the tanker. Besides, the ship's accommodation and service premises of sailors were repaired," the company said.