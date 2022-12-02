Azerbaijan's Lachin district is of considerable strategic, economic importance – expert

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Lachin district is of considerable strategic and economic importance, Ph.D. in Economics Khalid Karimli told Trend on December 1.

"Before the occupation, the district's population was mainly engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry. The land is full of raw material deposits for building materials, mountain rivers that are sources of energy, mineral water sources, and tourist sites," Karimli said.

The expert noted that the government is currently engaged in clearing liberated lands from explosive mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as establishing new infrastructure.

"For 30 years of occupation, Armenia has committed large-scale destruction in Azerbaijan's Karabakh. Currently, the country is taking action to bring these areas back to their former economic state, and implement an effective and sustainable settlement. The Lachin Airport construction will give a great impetus to the development of the region," Karimli added.

December 1, 2022 marks two years since the liberation of Azerbaijan's Lachin district from the Armenian occupation.

According to the trilateral statement, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10, 2020, the Lachin district was returned to Azerbaijan on December 1.