Azerbaijan, Spain discuss support tools for SMBs

Azerbaijan and Spain have discussed services and support tools for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov with the Spanish embassy in Ankara Market Analyst on Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia Sayeste Ekinci.

"With ?ayeste Ekinci, Market analyst on #Azerbaijan, #Türkiye and #Georgia of the embassy of Spain in Ankara, discussed services and support tools for #SMEs, joint cooperation ways. Appreciate fruitful exchange of ideas," Orkhan Mammadov tweeted.

Diplomatic relations between the two states were established on February 11, 1992. At the end of 2005, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Madrid, and a diplomatic mission of Spain in Baku has been operating since 2014.

During the period from 2010 to 2020, Azerbaijan and Spain signed various cooperation agreements, including memorandums of cooperation in the fields of sports, culture, education, science, information, and communication; an agreement on the cancellation of a short-term visa regime for citizens holding diplomatic passports; convention for the avoidance of double taxation; as well as memorandums of understanding between the diplomatic academies and the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Additionally, in 2021, the Azerbaijani-Spanish trade turnover amounted to $645.8 million.