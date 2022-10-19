Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $3 on October 18 compared to the previous price, amounting to $91.44 per barrel, Trend reports on October 19 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 18 amounted to $89.53 per barrel, down by $3.01 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $61.14 per barrel on October 18, lower by $3.38 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $3.21 compared to the previous price and made up $88.24 per barrel.