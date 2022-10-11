TODAY.AZ / Business

Turkey, together with Azerbaijan, begins work to increase capacity of TANAP - Erdogan

11 October 2022 [13:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Together with Azerbaijan, work has begun to increase the throughput capacity of TANAP to 32 billion cubic meters, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his statement after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"Together with Azerbaijan, we have begun work to increase the throughput capacity of TANAP to 32 billion cubic meters. The hydrocarbon agreement with Libya has created a new area of cooperation in the field of oil and petroleum products production in the continental part of this country," Erdogan said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/226651.html

Print version

Views: 131

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also