MUSIAD Az?rbaijan discusses cooperation with several structures

By Trend

The prospects for cooperation between MUSIAD Azerbaijan, the Innovation Center of ASAN Service [state agency for public services to citizens of Azerbaijan] and the Bilim Baku Educational Center were discussed, Trend reports via MUSIAD [Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association].

According to the association, this issue was discussed at a meeting held on September 21 between the Innovation Center Director Vusal Rustamov, the Head of Bilim Baku Center Yusuf Polat, the Board Chairman of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli and the board members.

During the meeting, the intention of MUSIAD to continue to expand cooperation was noted.