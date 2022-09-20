Azerbaijan, UAE discuss energy cooperation, joint projects

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates have discussed energy cooperation and the implementation of joint projects, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the newly appointed UAE Ambassador, Mohammed Al Blushi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed local and global projects being implemented in the energy sector in Azerbaijan, as well as the work done on the development of electric power engineering and expansion of the use of renewable energy sources.

They also reviewed the existing collaboration with the UAE companies, Masdar and TAQA, and the implementation status of the current projects.

Moreover, green energy cooperation between the two countries was assessed as a joint contribution to the energy transition.

They also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates were established on September 1, 1992. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $50.4 million in 2021.

Last year, Azerbaijan and the UAE signed agreements on pilot projects in renewable energy. Under the agreement, the building of a 230-MW solar power plant is envisaged. On March 15, a groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh solar power plant, to be constructed by the United Arab Emirates' Masdar company, was held in Baku’s Gulustan Palace. The plant is designed to produce 500 million kWh of electricity per year and supply it to approximately 110,000 households. It will reduce gas consumption by 110 million cubic meters and environmental emissions by 200,000 tons.