Azerbaijan, Czech Republic to sign new co-op documents - MFA

By Trend

Czech and Azerbaijani state institutions are currently negotiating the texts of new documents that will better regulate cooperation between the two countries in the areas of social security, health, and youth, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic told Trend.

"We believe the talks will be concluded soon, allowing for further extension of the legal basis of our relations and, more importantly, for deepening of people-to-people contacts and of experience sharing between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan", the source said.

According to the ministry, Czech Republic would like to revive high-level meetings between the representatives of the two countries to pre-pandemic level.

As an initiative of the Czech EU Council Presidency, the Eastern Partnership Business Forum: Geoeconomic Challenges and Opportunities will be organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic in Prague on 17-18 October, with the Azerbaijani participation, the ministry added.

"The prospects for cooperation are broad. They are based on the friendly relations between our countries and our strategic partnership," the ministry said.