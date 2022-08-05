Cybersecurity is one of priority areas in Azerbaijan - ministry

By Trend

Cybersecurity is one of the priority areas in Azerbaijan, Director of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Shahin Aliyev said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to him, training of specialists in the field of strengthening cybersecurity in Azerbaijan has begun.

"An internship program for students and postgraduates studying cybersecurity, information security and law has been launched. Based on the results of the selection among 100 candidates, 12 people were selected who received the opportunity to undergo an internship within the framework of this program," Aliyev said.

Aliyev added that foreign experts have organized a program to prepare participants for the Cybersecurity East international certification training.

Within the framework of internship conducted by the Electronic Security Service, its participants will receive relevant experience, theoretical and practical knowledge in the area of cybersecurity and protection of personal data.